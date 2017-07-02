PBT announces centre in Mumbai

The People for Better Treatment (PBT), a humanitarian organisation in the country, on Saturday announced the launch of a new branch in Mumbai to help and guide victims of medical negligence. The organisation will aid victims to fight legally over cases of negligence.

“The centre could be launched in Masjid Market or Kharghar. We will try to guide victims and analyse if cases worth fighting for could be represented in the Consumer Court or the Supreme Court. We could guide them (victims) legally,” Kunal Saha, founder, PBT, said.

In the past 16 years since its foundation in 2001 in Kolkata, PBT has filed Public Interest Litigations in Supreme Court and the high courts to bring in new laws in ethics and regulations of the Medical Council of India.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App