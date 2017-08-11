Maharashtra: PAC slams govt for laxity in police modernisation

The committee has also raised objections regarding delays in releasing funds for the training and recruitment of police security guards. (File – Express photo by Santosh Parab) The committee has also raised objections regarding delays in releasing funds for the training and recruitment of police security guards. (File – Express photo by Santosh Parab)

Taking a strict view of the laxity on the part of consecutive state governments towards the modernisation of the police force, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the state legislature, in a report, has demanded action against those responsible. The committee’s report, placed before the legislature on Thursday, has also sharply criticised the office of Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP), accusing it of “not being serious about the state’s internal security”.

The committee found that there was a significant delay in the procurement of vehicles and weapons for the police. “There was a delay in the procurement process even after 26/11. The procurement of vehicles and weapons is a sensitive issue on the internal security front, and this should have been taken up on priority basis. But the committee feels that the office of the DGP is not handling it with all seriousness,” the committee’s report stated.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India had previously slammed the state government for non-utilisation of the annual funds budgeted for the police modernisation in a time-bound manner. This, it ruled, had adversely impacted the training, mobility, communication and the machinery upgrade in the force.

The legislative committee has also objected to the non-utilisation of funds sanctioned for police housing and police buildings. Blaming the home department’s lack of preparedness and planning for the lapse, the PAC has observed that the money wasn’t spent as planned despite all approvals being in place. It has sought action against the officials responsible.

The committee has also backed the CAG’s objection that the programme for the improvement of forensic facilities had been delayed. It has demanded setting up of more forensic labs in the state and the modernisation of existing facilities on a priority basis.

The committee has also objected to low allowances being paid to home guards, and civil protection forces, while demanding that the year-round permanent work be given to home guards to sustain their families. The committee has also raised objections regarding delays in releasing funds for the training and recruitment of police security guards.

