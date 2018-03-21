Maharashtra: PAC questions ‘irregularities’ in port land allotments

A report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the state legislature has rapped the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) for irregularities in lease land allotments to eight developers for ship building and maintenance without adhering to norms.

The committee’s report, which was submitted to the state legislature on Tuesday, observed that the developers in question had not complied with terms and conditions. It also raised the red flag over the destruction of mangrove-laden patches, and had faulted the board for not taking action against them.

While noting that several port development projects were hit due to the incompetence of the developers, the PAC has noted, “The MMB should not restrict itself to collect lease rents or charges, but should actively participate in the development of ports by facilitating permissions and approvals.”

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India had in 2011-12 questioned the allotment.

In its report, the PAC has observed that in a couple of cases, the development work was allocated to the company, which had not participated in the bidding or had previously been blacklisted.

The process of allotment was completed illegally and was mired in irregularities, it has stated.

The PAC has also slammed the MMB for its failure to recover Rs 1.35 crore it spent for dredging sand from the Gorai creek for a private organisation. The report has also raised questions of the purchase of speed boats for patrolling coastal areas.

