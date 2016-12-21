Maharashtra: Over 4,000 accounts under scrutiny across state, except Mumbai

Over 4,000 bank accounts in various places across the state, except Mumbai, are under the scanner of the Income-Tax department over the high-value deposits made in them after the demonetisation. Senior officers, under the Directorate of Investigations, said of these as many as 1,200 were Jan Dhan accounts. They said the Jan Dhan accounts had seen deposits of more than Rs 50,000, while the other accounts had seen deposits of Rs 1 crore and above. These accounts will come under scrutiny, with the I-T department issuing notices to the account holders concerned. Further action would be taken based on the answers received from the account holders.

The director general of investigations, Pune, would be responsible for the searches and the probe. Since demonetisation was implemented, 57 searches have been conducted by officers of the department in the state. Two cooperative banks, in Solapur and Nagpur, jewelers, builders, traders and others were subjected to such searches.