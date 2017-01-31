Maharashtra: Over 300 high-end vehicles seized

THE transport department has since last week seized more than 300 vehicles that were being used inside the state but were registered outside Maharashtra. By collecting a fine, the department aims to recover the tax liable on their owners who evaded the higher taxes charged by the state. According to senior transport officials, a majority of the high-end vehicle owners tend to register their vehicles in union territories such as Daman and Diu, Chandigarh and Puducherry, which charge a lower tax in comparison to Maharashtra. Most of the vehicles fined till now are Lamborghini, Mercedes and BMW models.

“We have been carrying out this drive since January 18. After confirming that these vehicles are largely run inside the state but registered outside, we take the necessary action. The drive may continue for another week,” said a senior official.

Transport Commissioner Praveen Gedam said, “We are doing inquiries about these vehicles and if found having avoided tax…action will be taken in accordance with the law.” A fine of around Rs 2-3 crore is being collected from such vehicle owners across the state.