Maharashtra: Opposition clamour for Mehta, Desai’s resignations grows

Opposition members on Thursday reiterated their demand for the resignation of Housing Minister Prakash Mehta and Industries Minister Subhash Desai in the Legislative Council. Leader of the Opposition Dhananjay Munde moved a proposal under Rule 289, seeking a discussion on the corruption charges levied against the two ministers.

Munde claimed the government should hold a discussion on the charges made against the two ministers, and constitute an inquiry under a High Court judge against the two. Chairman of the Legislative Council Ram Raje Nimbalkar, however, declined to accept the request. “There are 19 ministers in this government against whom we have given proof of corruption. Two more ministers have now been added to the list. Rather than taking action against them the government has been shielding them. Now almost half the ministers in this government’s cabinet are tainted,” said Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap.

In another allegation, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said in the Leguslative Assembly, “There is new evidence of a retired SRA chief talking of bribe sought by a former retired chief secretary to stop his transfer.”

Chavan said, “A Marathi TV channel has shown an interview of a just retired former SRA chief who has alleged he was asked Rs 7 crore bribe by a former retired chief secretary to stop his transfer. Now, if such things are taking place in Mantralaya, the headquarters of government, it is a serious matter and should be probed.”

Chavan did not name the officials. Congress and NCP leaders complained that inaction against Mehta and Desia cannot be justified if the government was committed to fight corruption. Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks of fighting corruption. Then what stops the state government from sacking corrupt ministers.”

NCP leader Ajit Pawar highlighted the suicide by a girl in Parbhani district to highlight the agrarian crisis even after the loan waiver by the government.

