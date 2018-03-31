Maharashtra only behind Tamil Nadu in receiving loans

So far in the current year, Rs 18,461 crore has been disbursed in Maharashtra, an increase of 8.8 per cent over the previous year. So far in the current year, Rs 18,461 crore has been disbursed in Maharashtra, an increase of 8.8 per cent over the previous year.

Maharashtra is the second largest recipient of loans to small and micro enterprises under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), according to data shared by Minister of State, Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla in the Rajya Sabha.

As on March 16, in the past three financial years, a total of Rs 48,811 crore of loans were disbursed in Maharashtra. The amount disbursed is second only to Tamil Nadu where loans worth Rs 52,499 crore were disbursed. Uttar Pradesh (Rs 44,560 crore), West Bengal (Rs 41,127 crore) and Karnataka (Rs 38,385 crore) rounded off the top five.

Overall, Rs 5.1 lakh crore worth of loans have been introduced all over India since the Mudra scheme was introduced in 2015-16. In the first year, the target disbursement was Rs 1.22 lakh crore while the actual disbursement was recorded at Rs 1.37 lakh crore. In 2016-17, the target was Rs 1.8 lakh crore, which matched the actual disbursement. In the current financial year, the target was increased to Rs 2.44 lakh crore. Till 16 March, Rs 2.08 lakh crore has been disbursed, said the data provided by the finance ministry.

So far in the current year, Rs 18,461 crore has been disbursed in Maharashtra, an increase of 8.8 per cent over the previous year. The finance ministry also provided some district-wise statistics for the state. In the last two years, the loans disbursed were spread over 6.5 million accounts. Nagpur had the largest number of loan accounts under Mudra at 5.4 lakh, followed by Pune at 4.6 lakh and Solapur at 4.3 lakh accounts. Mumbai had just 1.57 lakh loan accounts.

