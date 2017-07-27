Occupation certificate not a must for deemed conveyance, condition relaxed

Possessing occupation certificate (OC) of the building won’t be necessary for housing societies to exercise their right to the title of plot. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday announced that his government had decided to do away with the insistence of an OC for approving deemed conveyance cases.

In Mumbai alone, the move is expected to benefit over 5,000 housing societies. It would be applicable across the state.

The chief minister informed the Assembly that the state cooperatives department will notify the relaxation in the next few days. While it is mandatory for land owners or developers to convey the title of the plot within six months of the formation of the housing society, there are thousands of cases where this has been withheld for pecuniary gains. The Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act, 2005, allows societies to apply for deemed conveyance if the land owner or the developer fails to convey the title himself.

Officials from the cooperative registrar’s office have been insisting on possession of the OC, which is a building permit that certifies that the building is now complete in all respects and ready for occupation, for issuance of deemed conveyance.

Senior government officials said that there were over 5,000 buildings in the commercial capital which lacked OCs. Several of these have been in existence for more than three decades. Redevelopment of these buildings, some of which are dilapidated, is stuck since the ownership of the plot is required for redevelopment permissions.

On Fadnavis’s directives, the cooperatives department has now decided to issue deemed conveyance for all cases where completion certification was in place. But there is a catch. Following the deemed conveyance certificate, it would become necessary for the society to either obtain the occupation certificate or go for redevelopment as per prevalent norms. An OC is usually withheld for a building if development conditions stipulated at the time of the approval are not met. Fadnavis, however, said that the relaxation was necessary to pave the way for the redevelopment of older buildings.

