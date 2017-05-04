Maharashtra not to toe MP line, rules out switching to Jan-Dec fiscal

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on the right. PTI photo by Shashak Parade PTI State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on the right. PTI photo by Shashak Parade PTI

The Maharashtra government has ruled out shifting its fiscal from April-March to January-December citing complications in planning and execution of the state budget. Speaking to The Indian Express, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “Maharashtra has no such plans to switch to January-December fiscal year. Let the Centre take a decision first, and then we will follow. Otherwise, it would lead to chaos.”

The state, which wants to sustain its annual growth at 10.5 per cent, above the national average, is not willing to engage in any risky fiscal adventure without adequately weighing the pros and cons.

At the third annual NITI Aayog’s governing council meeting in Delhi last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recommended that state governments initiate the process of following January-December fiscal instead of April-March.

Taking the lead, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tuesday decided to switch to January-December fiscal.

“Such a decision is not practical and would lead to many complications. If we were to switch the fiscal year, we will have to present the state budget in December instead of March. It would lead to blind budget as we would be clueless about the Centre’s new plans and financial allocations, which would reflect in their annual budget in February,” said Mungantiwar.

He added: “On what basis can we make allocation for matching grants. On what basis would be determine the sectoral component. How would we determine what were the grants required for schemes which would be incorporated in central budget.” If the Centre too followed the a January-December financial year, said Mungantiwar, states would find the switch easier as that would lead to greater coordination and continuity in both planning and execution of programmes.

“Earlier this year, when the Centre merged non-plan with plan, we took an immediate decision to pursue the same model. Similarly, let the initiative come from the Centre first, before states can follow,” he added. The FM said there should be uniformity at Centre and state levels.

“There are several schemes, such as MNEREGA, NRHM etc, where the Centre and states have to work out the revenue sharing model based on the ratio of say 60:40 or 70:30. Now, when we are not aware of what the ratio or new schemes will be in the Centre’s proposed budget, how can we make allocations in our state budget, which would be public in December. Thus, such a move is not practical,” he said.

