Maharashtra: No poll duty for teachers busy with board exams

The State Election Commission has decided to exempt teachers busy with board exams after they pointed out the excess workload during polls. On Thursday, the SEC told its regional offices to assign only those teachers on election duty who were not busy with board exam work.

Teachers from junior colleges had complained that they were saddled with election duty as they were already busy with the board exams for Class XI and XII. The practical and oral exams which started Wednesday occupied the time of several teachers who were also assigned election duties owing to municipal and zilla parishad elections.

To ease the workload, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had requested the SEC to exempt those junior college teachers from election duty who were involved in the board exams.

Responding to MSBSHSE’s plea, the SEC instructed only teachers with the least work in board exams be assigned poll duties.