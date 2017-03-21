Maharashtra: No MNS rally on Gudi Padwa this year

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not hold its annual Gudi Padwa rally this year. The event, usually organised at Shivaji Park, was started two years ago as a counter to the Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally, and was promoted as a show of strength by the party. “It has been decided that rather than holding one grand meeting, workers will celebrate the occasion at local level,” said an MNS leader.

The MNS managed to win only 13 seats in the ten municipal corporations that went to polls this year, compared to the 2012 polls when it managed to get 112 corporators elected to the civic body.

The party, which had 13 MLAs after 2009 Vidhan Sabha elections, does not have a single representative in the Legislative Assembly at present.

Its lone representative elected on the MNS symbol quit the party to set up his own organisation in February this year.

In his first public appearance after this party’s defeat in the municipal polls, MNS president Raj Thackeray had said he would change his approach to politics and interact more with people to rejuvenate his party.

“Earlier you used to come and meet me. Henceforth, I will come to your doorsteps to meet you,” he had said while addressing party workers on the party’s 11th foundation day earlier this month.

