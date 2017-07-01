Nitesh Rane gets anticipatory bail

The Mumbai sessions court has allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Nitesh Rane. The court has, however, said that if the police have to arrest him, he’d have to be given prior notice of 72 hours.

The court also directed Rane to be present at the Santacruz police station on July 3 and be available for investigation whenever required. Rane, the son of Congress leader Narayan Rane, has been booked in an alleged extortion case. A restaurant owner has alleged Rane demanded Rs 10 lakh from him to be paid every month and also wanted to be a partner in the business.

