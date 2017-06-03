Nine arrested for murder of contractor

The Thane Police crime branch on Friday arrested nine people in connection with the murder of a Dombivli-based building contractor. Vikrant Keni was shot dead near his Dombivli residence on May 30, allegedly over a parking dispute with another contractor Sriram Bhagat, the main accused. The accused had fled soon after the incident.

A senior crime branch officer said: “We have arrested nine people, including the main accused Bhagat, on Thursday. We had a tip off that the accused were to flee to Goa soon after the murder. While they were headed there in a white Innova car. We laid a trap near Taloja and arrested the accused.”

Sriram Bhagat, Mangesh Bhagat and Onkar Bhagat, the three main accused, along with six others were arrested. They have confessed to the murder.

The incident took place in Ahiregaon area of Dombivli on Tuesday afternoon.

A fight allegedly broke out between Keni and Sriram Bhagat over a parking spot. A few minutes after the altercation, Bhagatand eight others came to the spot with a firearm and allegedly shot at Keni.

He was rushed to the local hospital where he was declared dead. A case of murder was registered against Bhagat and his accomplices.

