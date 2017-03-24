Maharashtra: Nilesh Rane trains gun at Ashok Chavan

Congress MP Nilesh Rane Thursday held MPCC president Ashok Chavan responsible for the poor performance of the party in the elections. Nilesh is the son of senior Congress leader Narayan Rane who is the leader in the state legislative council in Maharashtra.

Both Nilesh and Narayan Rane have been voicing concern about the “complacency and indifference” within the state Congress. Late Thursday evening, Narayan Rane confirmed in a television interview, “No effort is being made to revive the Congress and enthuse the cadre.”

He pointed that several district units of the party were headless for last several years.

