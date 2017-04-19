Maharashtra: Nigerian, his Indian wife arrested for duping people on Facebook

THE MUMBAI Police have busted a racket in which the accused would dupe people by befriending them on Facebook posing as UK citizens.

Once gullible victims accepted the friend request and started chatting with the ‘UK citizen’, the accused would use various pretexts to cheat them of money.

The latest case was that of an IT professional from Bhandup, who lost at least Rs 11 lakh by making payments to a ‘Brit friend’ for herbal seeds. The Bhandup police eventually arrested a Nigerian national and his Indian wife based in Delhi for the alleged fraud.

Deputy police commissioner (zone 7) Sachin Patil said, “We have arrested a Nigerian national and his Indian wife who had made a Facebook account in the name of Mercy John and duped an IT professional from Bhandup.”

“He lost at least Rs 11 lakh that he transferred to them under various pretexts. We suspect their involvement in more cases and have got their custody.”

The incident took place in November 2016, when the Bhandup resident received a friend request from one Mercy John, who claimed to be a UK national, the police said.

He accepted the friend request and soon started chatting with her on WhatsApp. “She told him she worked for a UK-based pharmaceutical company which used to get herbal seeds from the US, but was no longer sourcing it from there. She told him that India had a supply of these herbal seeds used in medicines, and if he took up the supply, he would make a profit,” said Avinash Kanade, inspector, Bhandup police station.

The victim took the bait and went to the ‘Indian supplier’, buying seeds worth Rs 2.5 lakh. He gave these to a representative of the ‘pharmaceutical company’, who met him at BKC, the police said. The representative, a Nigerian national, told him the quality of seeds was excellent and placed an order for more seeds, for double the amount. The IT professional then paid another Rs 6.5 lakh and purchased more seeds, officers said.

Thus under various pretexts, the accused got over Rs 11 lakh from him. He got suspicious after John stopped answering calls.

The victim then approached the Bhandup police, which found out that some of these calls were made from Delhi. A police team led by police sub-inspector Jalinder Lembhe went to Delhi and found the address of the Nigerian national who had met the victim at BKC.

Eventually a constable pretended to be a courier employee reached Nagbu Orayjuka (39), who had been identified as the accused by then, officers said. His arrest led the police to his wife Niharika Deep, who had been running the fake Facebook account, said the police. Deep has also been arrested.

