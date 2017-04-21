Maharashtra: NGT asks forest dept for clarification on forest land for Metro carshed

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday sought a clarification from the forest department on whether the land on which a Metro Rail carshed is proposed to be built belongs to the forest department-owned portion of the Aarey Milk colony in Goregaon.

Despite disclosing that only 76 of the 1,280 hectares of Aarey Milk Colony belongs to the forest department, officials were still not able to provide clarity on whether the proposed Metro car depot fall on this forest land, officials said.

