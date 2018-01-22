Maharashtra: NGO invites people to upload photos of animal mishaps

AN NGO has launched a website where people can upload photos and information about animals getting into mishaps on roads, railway lines and irrigation canals. The NGO, Wildlife Conservation Trust (WCT), says this data will help authorities enact measures at the most accident-prone spots along such infrastructure to save wildlife. The website is http://www.roadkills.in.

According to Milind Parivakkam, wildlife biologist from WCT, the Roadkills app can be downloaded from Google Play or from the website http://www.roadkills.in. “Roads and railway lines have claimed the lives of 16 tigers, over 150 wild animals and many other rare, endangered wild carnivores and herbivores. Scant data is available about the mortality of many of them.

The Roadkills app initiative aims to collect authentic data from concerned residents for use by government authorities as well as researchers to enable foreplanning of mitigation measures to minimise deaths and injuries to wild animals across the country,” said Parivakkam.

Anish Andheria, president of WCT, said, “We also invite other wildlife conservation organisations to join the initiative and to make the data collection more inclusive.”

