‘Neighbour films woman taking bath’: Woman’s complaint handled by male officer, probe on

THE THANE police have ordered an inquiry into an incident where procedures were allegedly not followed when a 28-year-old woman went to the Kapurbawdi police station last month to register a complaint about her neighbour allegedly filming her while she was taking bath.

Instead of the complaint being handled by a woman officer, the woman and her husband had to show the video recorded by the neighbour to a male duty officer, who then showed it to a senior inspector for his approval before an FIR was registered and the neighbour arrested.

The woman, who felt embarrassed at the way the case was handled, later approached Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde.

Shinde then wrote to the Thane police commissioner, asking him to ensure there are woman officers at every police station to investigate such cases.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Thane) Madhukar Pandey said, “We have asked the woman senior inspector of Shrinagar police station in Thane to inquire into the incident. We have asked her to find out why a woman officer did not handle the case.”

The initial probe conducted by two senior officers of Thane police, who spoke to the woman, concluded that she felt embarrassed since the case was handled by a male officer, an officer said.

“She, however, has no problem with the action on part of the police. The very day she along with her husband came to the police station, an FIR was registered and the accused arrested,” an officer claimed.

“Later, when the accused was released on bail, he went to meet the woman and requested her to take the case back. Since he went to her on several occasions, she felt harassed and approached the mayor, who lives in her locality,” he added.

“Later, the mayor wrote to the police commissioner. The mayor’s letter does not mention this letter but talks about having more woman officers in police stations to handle such cases,” he said. The officer said in most police stations in Thane, there were two woman officers.

“Even at Kapurbawdi police station, where the incident took place, there are two woman officers. One of them was on leave on May 15 when the incident took place. The Shrinagar senior inspector has been asked to probe where the other woman officer was and why she was not asked to probe the matter,” he said.

