Need for more counsellors in hospitals

The alleged suicide by a patient at Seven Hills hospital on Monday has once again highlighted the need for psychiatrists in hospitals. According to the police and hospital sources, Ramsurat Jaiswal jumped to his death from the eighth floor of the hospital after undergoing a heart bypass surgery.

“Jaiswal was being treated under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jivandayi Yojana and was soon to be discharged. Although we understand the importance of counseling, its implementation is difficult, especially when the patients are looking for a quick fix,” said Dr. Raj Karwa, the medical superintendent at Seven Hills Hospital.

“About 20 to 40 per cent of patients who undergo treatment for cerebrovascular diseases, myocardial infarction,diabetes and other chronic diseases are prone to psychological disorders, the most common one being depression,” said Dr Nilen Shah, head of psychiatry department at Sion hospital.

If the problem is not diagnosed in time, the patient develops “passive suicidal ideations”, which can be life-threatening, said doctors. According to counselors, two symptoms that such patients develop is sadness and loss of interest in routine activities.

The city has around 400 psychiatrists and 300 counselors to cater to such patients, psychiatrist Harish Shetty said.

In Sewri TB hospital, for instance, five counselors and three psychiatrists attend to 300 patients in the 1,200-bed hospital. They are required to counsel a minimum of 10 patients per day, as depression is one of the side effects of TB medication. Dr Rajendra Nanaware, former medical superintendent at Sewri TB Hospital, said: “The culmination of a multitude of factors, ranging from societal rejection, prolonged treatment to financial constraints, pushes patients to depression, which often drives them to commit suicide. In case of TB patients, additionally, hypoxia (lack of oxygen) can be depression-inducing.”

Lack of mental health awareness and of expertise and funding has led to the dearth of counselors in city hospitals.

Some of the measures taken by city hospitals to overcome problems of depression include psychiatric and counseling evaluation, as part of pre-treatment procedure.

“The terminally ill patients are emotionally vulnerable, and they require the support of both counselors and psychiatrists to help them.The scenario in both private and public hospital is poor. Every doctor needs to be trained to deal with patients suffering from depression and anxiety”, said Dr. Parul Tank, consultant psychiatrist at Asian Heart Institute.

