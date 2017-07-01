NCB arrests two Kenyans, seizes drugs

IN TWO separate cases, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Kenyan man and woman and seized 26.5 kg drugs worth Rs 19.2 crores from them in the past two days. The seized drugs include 2.7 kg of cocaine worth Rs 16.2 crores and 23.8 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 3 crores, officials said.

Chirwa Richard Zakiyo (48) from Mumbai was allegedly carrying amphetamine and landed in Delhi on Thursday. An officer said Zakiyo took a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, along with an accomplice. Later, they took trains and supplied the amphetamine to someone at Colaba. An official said the amphetamine was hidden in thigh guards, used by cricketers, kept in his checked-in luggage. “We apprehended him before he could leave the country,” said an officer.

Zakiyo was to fly back to Addis Ababa and was headed to Lusaka in Zambia, officials said.

In another incident, a Kenyan woman, Sophie Dzibza Songe (38), who was carrying 2.7 kg of cocaine worth Rs 16.2 crores, concealed in 164 capsules, was arrested by the NCB. Officials said she travelled from Lome in Togo to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. From there, she travelled to Mumbai carrying the contraband concealed in two liquor cartons. This was her second visit to Mumbai. It is the fifth arrest by the NCB since April and it has seized drugs worth over Rs 96 crores.

