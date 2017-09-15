Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray asks schools to step up security

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has warned schools to improve security on campus (Representational photo) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has warned schools to improve security on campus (Representational photo)

In the wake of recent crimes against children on school premises, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has warned schools to improve security on campus. “You have my support for your efforts in this direction. However, any carelessness towards this issue will imply breach of trust that the parents have placed in you. I shall not tolerate this, because the future of Maharashtra’s children is of outmost importance to me,” Thackeray said in an open letter addressed to private and public schools across the state.

Thackeray said that recent incidents reflect the “careless attitude” of the school administration and the government towards the safety of students.

“Because of the grave incidents that have occurred in the past few months, parents’ trust in the system has been shattered,” Thackeray said.

He added that schools should be vigilant against anything that endangers the safety of children. Thackeray has offered that schools can approach the MNS for help if required.

The party has decided to personally hand over copies of the letter to schools in the state.

“All our office bearers have been asked to personally hand over these letters to schools in their area. We plan to ensure that all the schools in the state get these letters and take the requisite precautions to ensure safety of their wards,” a senior MNS leader said.

The MNS is facing a crisis to keep itself relevant in the state, with its support base eroding. At a recent meeting of the top brass, it was decided that the party should take up issues that affect the lives of its supporters.

