Maharashtra National Law University: Varsity should accept Gorai land for campus: Govt tells HC

The state government recently informed the Bombay High Court that they are requesting the Maharashtra National Law College to accept the land at Gorai for the permanent University campus.

Earlier, two sites — Gorai and Pahadi in Goregaon were proposed by the state government for the University campus.

In a resolution issued on April 23, the government sanctioned a modification, which says that the Maharashtra National Law University had requested the government to make available nearly 40 hectares from the 129.19 hectares of land in Pahadi.

The modification said that the said land falls in No Development Zone and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will implement Metro Master Plan and will require the land for Metro Car Depot and activities. Even then, the MMRDA and the government have no objection in granting the requisite land in Pahadi for the campus, but process of acquiring the land, starting the development and obtaining clearances will take time, which might not be in the interest of the university.

The state counsel, Jyoti Chavan, told court that for the modification to go through and thereafter clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests to be obtained, at least four months would be required. She also told the court that negotiations with the owner of the land, which is a private property, would be initiated and the owner would be persuaded to enter into a private agreement to handover this plot and for the university. If the owner is not ready, the government will initiate proceedings for land acquisition.

Chavan told court, that it would be reasonable if the University accepts the government’s alternative suggestion and takes possession of Gorai land. Chavan said they will ensure that approvals of all competent authorities are obtained so as to rehabilitate the eligible occupants and level the land, making it suitable for construction activities.

Chavan requested the University be persuaded to accept the plot at Gorai. A division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakash D Naik, said, “We hope and trust that the University will also take a call… the University is also expected to take a reasonable stand in this regard and indicate its choice within a period of two months.”

