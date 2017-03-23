Maharashtra: NABARD to appoint ‘jaldoots’ in 1 lakh villages

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Wednesday declared it would take up water conservation works in one lakh water stressed villages through a massive campaign across the country.

On the occasion of the World Water Day, NABARD intends to appoint “krishi jaldoots” (village volunteers) to create water awareness in the rural community emphasising on the micro irrigation to achieve “more drop per crop”. The villages where the groundwater is over exploited would be shortlisted for the campaign.

While launching the campaign, Dr HK Bhanwala, chairman, NABARD, said, “NABARD would identify village volunteers to work the campaign for a localised and more effective approach. The volunteers will campaign about rain water harvesting, efficient water use, recharging ground water and integrated farming system.” It would also work towards creating more water conservation structures and adoption of water efficient practices using technologies through convergence with ongoing schemes of the government and financial institutions.

The “jaldoots” would be imparted training at district and village level from April to July 2017. NABARD would coordinate the activities through its regional offices along with the state government and state level bankers committee, partnership with NGOs, agriculture universities, water experts and farmers club etc.

According to HR Dave, deputy managing director, NABARD, “Apart from the micro water management technique, area specific contents applicable to local conditions for various agro-climatic regions with stress on community participation would be developed. The banks will support investments in the water sector.”

