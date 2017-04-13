Maharashtra: Nabard goes for fourth inspection of DCCBs

Nabard’s decision to initiate 100 per cent Know Your Customer (KYC) verification of the district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) accounts will affect the disbursal of crop loans for the upcoming kharif season, bankers say. The KYC verification, the banks say, will increase their losses and make them financially weaker. After demonetisation, DCCBs across the country has been complaining about the treatment meted out to them by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). These primarily rural banks were barred from accepting withdrawn notes and their deposits in old notes was not exchanged. The 34 DCCBs in Maharashtra had seen deposits of Rs 2,743.48 crore in old currency notes which they have so far failed to exchange. Between November to January, these banks had seen withdrawal to the tune of Rs 7987.21 crore only and the cash deposits of Rs 2,900 crore in the time period.

While hearing a case filed by the DCCBs about the failure of the RBI to exchange their old currency notes, the apex court had allowed for the exchange provided 100 per cent of the accounts are KYC verified. Nabard, which exercises supervisory functions on the DCCBs, was entrusted with the verification of the accounts. Nabard had already conducted three inspections of the accounts which had seen deposits. DCCBs were hopeful of an early resolution of their woes as the season for kharif disbursal is approaching.

Ramesh Thorat, chairman of the Pune DCCB, said that earlier Nabard had physically verified KYC documents of over 1 lakh accounts which had seen deposits. “However, from April 10, they have again started the verification of documents of 100 per cent account holders. This is going to be a time-consuming affair,” he said. Thorat said their bank had suffered a loss of Rs 10 crore till date.

The verification process comes at a time when banks are getting ready for the upcoming kharif season. Maharashtra’s outlay for the 2017-18 season is more than Rs 58,000 crore, of which Rs 20,000 crore is scheduled to be disbursed by the DCCBs. However, 11 of the 34 DCCBs, bankers say, will not be able to meet their target due to liquidity issues and weak financial health.

The share of crop loan for DCCBs might be lesser than the commercial banks, but they disburse to larger number of farmers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now