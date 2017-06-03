Murder of cop’s wife: Siddhant Ganore wants to give confessional statement, says Police

Ganore was arrested on

THE MUMBAI Police have claimed that 19-year-old Siddhant Ganore has expressed his desire to make a confessional statement before the magistrate. On Friday, Siddhant was produced before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate at 1pm where the police told the court that they do not need his further custody. Siddhant was arrested on May 25 for the murder of his mother Deepali, wife of police inspector Dynaeshwar Ganore, and sent to police custody till June 2.

In their remand application, Mumbai police said Siddhant had accepted that he was behind the murder of his mother. They also said that their investigation was complete.

It further said the accused was ready to give confession before the magistrate which would be an important part of evidence in the case. As confessional statements require the accused to be in judicial custody, the police said they were not seeking further custody of Siddhant.

Meanwhile, advocates Vaibhav Bagade and Shishir Hirey, who appeared for Siddhant, sought that an evaluation of his medical and psychiatric condition be done. The court directed them to file a written application.

“We need to know under what circumstances was the boy in when the incidence was reported. Every parent expects his child to be a super hero. But, we need to know how the pressure affects children,” Bagade said.

He added that in the remand applications the police have been claiming that Siddhant has not spoken much nor has he had any reaction to the incident, which could point towards the need for an evaluation.

Siddhant had been on the run since the murder on May 23. The police had found a message written in blood next to the body of Deepali, “Tired of her, catch me and hang me :)”. The police said they had sent the sample of Siddhant’s handwriting to match with the message along with samples of two finger prints found at the murder spot for forensic examination. They also told the court that they had sent to the FSL items including a knife allegedly used for the murder and found in the bathroom of the Santacruz home of the family as well as clothes worn by Siddhant at the time of the incident.

The police said they had recorded the statement of the receptionist in the Jodhpur hotel, where Siddhant was allegedly detained after the murder. Siddhant has been sent to judicial custody till June 16.

