Murder case solved within six hours, three arrested

Within six hours, the Pune City Police arrested three persons, including a woman and her brother, for allegedly killing a youth following a dispute over her relationship with the deceased.

Police have identified the deceased as Sagar Arun Thorat (28), resident of Pimpri area. Those arrested have been identified as Archana Jalinder Nikam (26), Prem Dilip Randive (22), Ganesh Balu Rokde (19), all residents of Bharat Nagar in Pimpri.

Police said the trio allegedly murdered Thorat by attacking him with a sharp weapon near Karachi Chowk in Pimpri around 11 pm Tuesday. An offence in this case was registered with the Pimpri police station.

Investigation by the Pimpri police revealed that Sagar and Archana were into a relationship before they married different persons.

However, Sagar wanted Archana to maintain an illicit relationship, to which Archana refused. This led to a dispute.

So, Archana, along with her brother Prem Randive, and one Ganesh Rokde, allegedly murdered Sagar on Tuesday night.

Within six hours, the Pimpri police arrested Archana from a spot near Pimpri railway station. She was trying to escape the city. The police have also arrested Prem and Ganesh from Lonavala.

A minor girl has also been detained in the case and is being questioned about her role in the crime. Police said Archana is a history sheeter, and was earlier booked in cases of drugs trade under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropics Substances Act. She was recently released from Yerwada Central Prison, said an official.

