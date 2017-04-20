Maharashtra municipal polls: Chandrapur, Latur, Parbhani record 62 per cent polling

Polls in three municipal corporations elections on Wednesday in Chandrapur, Latur and Parbhani districts of Maharashtra recorded 62 per cent turnout of voters. The polling time was extended till 6.30 pm factoring in the summer heat. State election officer J S Sahariya said, “Due to higher temperature the polling time was extended from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm to facilitate people to come out and vote.” While polling in Chandrapur was 57 per cent, Latur recorded 60 per cent and Parbhani 70 per cent turnout. Voting for the 201 seats in the three municipal corporations was held.

The State Election Commission announced that the polling went off peacefully. The average turnout in the three civic bodies was about 40 per cent till 3.30 pm. After notching up impressive wins in local body polls in ten major cities including Mumbai in February this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to gain control over the Latur and Parbhani civic bodies.

Leaving nothing to chance, the party brought out its big guns, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and national spokesperson Shahanawaz Hussain to the campaign for the polls.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, announced the next leg of local body polls in the state. Polling for three other corporations— Bhiwandi Nizampur, Panvel, and Malegaon— is scheduled for May 14. The results would be out on May 26.

