Mumbai: ATS issues alert on likely ‘suicide attack’ by teenager

A DAY after the Jammu and Kashmir police issued a communique sounding an alert that an 18-year-old girl from Yerwada, Pune, may attempt a suicide attack on Republic Day, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has issued a specific alert in the state. The counter terrorism agency has also alerted its units across the state to look out for the teenager, who was probed in 2015 for her alleged links to the Islamic State (IS).

The girl was de-radicalised by the agency but went off its radar after she married a Kashmiri youth in 2017, sources said. “After the Jammu & Kashmir police informed us about an intelligence input concerning a youth from Pune who was probed by us for her alleged links to the Islamic State, an alert has been sounded and we have even asked our units to up vigil,” a senior official from ATS, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express.

The girl, who was 15 years old when she first came under the radar of the ATS, was subsequently de-radicalised by the agency. Sources add the teenager, who hails from an affluent family, was influenced by a Kashmiri youth who hoisted an IS flag in the valley. In 2017, the girl expressed the desire of marrying another Kashmiri youth. Sources said post her marriage, she went off the radar only to surface on the surveillance of the Jammu and Kashmir police that picked up intelligence on her.

“In 2015, when she first came under the scanner, since she was a teenager we decided to de-radicalise her instead of taking any punitive action. After her marriage, she was off our surveillance. However, now with the J&K police sounding a specific alert, we are trying to gather information on her whereabouts,” added the official.

“The girl was part of many WhatsApp groups and was active on social media supporting the IS. She was also in touch with Karen Aizha Hamidon, the a 36-year-old Filipino woman suspected of recruiting, via social media, fighters from around the world for the IS. Hamidon was arrested by the Philippine security forces in October 2017. She was also in touch with West Bengal youth Mehdi Masroor Biswas (24), who was arrested by the Bangalore police January 2015 for operating pro-IS Twitter account @ShamiWitness,” added the official.

The J&K communication spoke about “a strong input” that the girl from Maharashtra, who is “in the Valley may cause a bomb explosion near or inside the Republic Day parade venue in Kashmir Valley’’.

