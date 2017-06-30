Mother-daughter duo among four killed in road accident

Four persons, among them a mother-daughter duo, were killed and another was injured in a road accident involving three vehicles on Thursday evening, police said. The accident took place at Patane-phata near Malegaon.

According to the police, four persons were travelling in a car that crashed into another. A container truck collided with the first car, killing four of its occupants instantly and injuring the fifth, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Prachi Dave (32), her daughter Shivay (1), and Ruchi Shah (28), all residents of Dhule, and the car driver Rafique Ahmed, a native of Nashik, they said.

