MNS seeks re-examination for BMC assistant commissioner posts

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) hold a re-examination for the post of assistant commissioner in BMC alleging that scores of candidates from the backward class community were denied an opportunity to take the examination held on June 10.

The commission had advertised in November 2016 for applications for seven vacant posts of assistant commissioner in BMC. The written exam was scheduled on June 10. However, following a letter from the BMC, the commission published an advertisement inviting application for four additional posts of assistant commissioner on June 9, just a day before the written exam. Three of these four posts are reserved for Nomadic Tribes (NT) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Many aspirants belonging to NT and ST communities complained that they could not apply for the posts announced at the last minute while those who applied did not get relaxation of age as stipulated.

A representation comprising MNS activists, NT and ST candidates met the Secretary of MPSC demanding re-publishing of the advertisement and conducting a re-examination for the additional four posts.

“For the seven posts, advertisement was published in November 2016. Then why did the commission rush for additional four posts, when three of the four posts are reserved for candidates belonging to the deprived class? We totally agree that there is a requirement for these four vacant posts, however due to this last minute announcement, many could not apply, and some have even complained that they did not get the benefit of age relaxation. The commission has violated the rights of these candidates and has to take corrective measures before filling up these four posts,” said Santosh Gangurde, vice-president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (students wing of MNS).

MPSC secretary Pradeep Kumar said: “We met the activists of MNS. They have submitted their demands. However, before taking any decision, we need to examine the situation to assess how many candidates were affected etc.”

