MMRDA sets up control room for monsoon

To ensure a smooth commute for Mumbaikars during monsoon, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has set up a 24/7 control room which will address all the complaints of commuters. Citizens can approach the control room for issues like uprooting of trees, water-logging, accidents, traffic snarls, potholes and other such issues.

They can also share information on unusual occurrences or impending dangers. It will also coordinate with various disaster control agencies such as the state government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), police, railways, BEST, fire brigade and exchange information with them.

The control room will ensure minimum inconvenience to vehicular and pedestrian traffic at various project sites being implemented by MMRDA. It will also be the responsibility of the officials at the control room to ensure smooth flow of rainwater at various project sites. “The contractors have been instructed to strictly adhere to safety measures. They are also asked to stringently follow norms as far as barricading, reinstatement of damaged road works, clearing and disposal of the muck on the roads is concerned. The contractors will also maintain dewatering pumps of adequate capacity at the water-logging spots,” said Dilip Kawathkar, MMRDA spokesperson.

The MMRDA control room can be contacted on telephone numbers (landlines 26591241, 26594176, mobile no.8080705051 and toll free number 1800228801). The control room will be operational throughout the monsoon, up to October 15, 2017.

