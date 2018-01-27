Maharashtra: 13 feared dead after mini-bus falls into river in Kolhapur

The mishap occurred at around 11.45 pm on Shivaji bridge (Source: ANI) The mishap occurred at around 11.45 pm on Shivaji bridge (Source: ANI)

At least 13 people are feared dead and several injured after a mini-bus ferrying 17 passengers fell into Panchganga river in Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Friday, reported news agency ANI. According to the police, the accident occurred close to midnight on Shivaji bridge after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The passengers, hailing from Balewadi in Pune, were travelling from Ganpatipule to their residences when the accident happened.

After being alerted by onlookers, authorities launched search and rescue operations, reported PTI. Operations are still underway by teams of police, civic authorities and locals. Senior police officials are reportedly at the site of the accident.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

