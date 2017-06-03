Metro tie-up with Google Maps

Commuters on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro line will no longer have to wait for long periods on the platforms for their trains. After a recent tie-up between Mumbai Metro 1 and Google Maps, passengers can now check train schedules for all 12 stations real time on an app and plan their travel accordingly.

The maps not only display geographic information of the stations but also provide other information under the tab “Metro Services”. Along with the schedule, it provides an animation of the train along its alignment displaying the exact location.

“We diligently explore all possible ways to make the commuters’ journey seamless and convenient. With the tie-up with Google Maps, we add another step to digitising Mumbai Metro 1. We are committed to provide the best possible services to Mumbaikars and shall continue to explore other avenues to provide a world class service,” said a Metro 1 spokesperson.

Trains on the route operate at a frequency of 4 minutes in the peak hours and 8 minutes during non-peak hours. Metro 1 does not adhere to a fixed schedule, unlike the suburban trains, and alters the services based on demand. For example, it reduces train frequencies on weekends and public holidays. The schedule is now available on the app, M-indicator, as well. However, because of changing schedules, the information is not as accurate as what is displayed on Google Maps. While the movement of trains can be traced, the trains are not fitted with GPS devices and their movement is only displayed based on the schedule.

“The Google Map points to the location of the train based on the schedule we have provided. Our trains have recorded 99.9 per cent punctuality and there is almost a negligible chance of the information going wrong,” the spokesperson said.

Commuters can also use Google Map to get information about facilities available in stations. When one zooms into the station area on the map, he or she can locate ATMs, food stores, escalators, staircases, elevators, ticket counters and other facilities available on the premises.

“Unlike local trains here, all trains travel to the same destination so, I might not use it on a daily basis. But it might help during the monsoon when I will need to plan my commute to work and back. Also, I can use the facility when I am visiting a new metro station to locate the closest exit to my destination,” said Roshni Nair, a regular commuter.

One needs to locate the desired station in the app and tap on “Metro Services” option. It will open up a departure board that will display the schedule of the next few services from that station in either direction.

