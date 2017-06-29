Metro 7: School comes in the way of alignment, to be relocated for two years

A PRIVATE school in Andheri East has been asked to temporarily move to a BMC school premises nearby as it comes in the way of the Metro 7 alignment. Divine Light High School, located along the Western Express Highway, will soon have to relocate to Nityanand Municipal School for the duration of the construction expected to be completed by December 2019.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will be paying a rent of Rs 1,76,220 for a period of 11 months to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The relocation of the school is expected to begin in two weeks.

“We have received permission from the BMC to use the school. But it will be handed over to us after we sign a tripartite agreement between the school, the BMC and the MMRDA and pay the rent. This should be done within a week and then the school can shift,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The academic year has begun for the school, and shifting it may prove an arduous task.

“We will try to plan the shifting over a weekend so that students do not miss classes,” said Rev. Moses Arwade, the principal.

While the BMC will continue to operate its school on the ground and first floors, Divine Light will be functioning from nine classrooms on the second floor with a separate entrance.

The Divine Light School will also have a playground on the premises of the civic-run school, a feature it lacked on its original premises. MMRDA officials said the authority would rebuild the school on the same location once the Metro project was completed.

“Our only concern in the new location is safety as we will be sharing space with another school. But we will take the necessary precautions,” said Rev. Arwade.

Though the new school is barely 700 metres from the current location, 25 students have dropped out owing to its relocation but 25 new students have enrolled into the 500-strong school in the current academic year.

