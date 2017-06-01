Metro 6, Jogeshwari flyover may have common piers

After years of stalled work, the flyover to connect Jogeshwari West with the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) may soon see some progress. The construction of the flyover that falls in the alignment of the proposed Metro 6 has seen no progress for over a year now. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) are now considering integrating the two now.

“We have been in discussions with the BMC and we will have an integrated plan. For around 2 km, the Metro and the flyover will have common piers. The flyover will be on the lower level and the Metro will be above. We are discussing with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the consultant for Metro 6, and the BMC to work out this plan,” said a senior MMRDA official.

The flyover, to be constructed by the BMC, will be an extension to the existing rail overbridge. With the 11-km Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg Metro crossing the alignment of the flyover, the BMC halted its work. The BMC is awaiting the final DPR (detailed project report) of the Metro project to take their work ahead.

“The MMRDA had asked us to halt our work until they decide about the Metro. If we were to complete the flyover then they would have found it difficult to install the slab for their Metro. We have finally reached a consensus. However, we cannot move an inch until we receive the DPR,” said S C Kori, Chief Engineer, BMC.

The two bodies are also in discussions to decide who would be constructing the flyover eventually. “We haven’t taken a call on that yet. It is something for the higher officials to decide,” said the official.

A similar plan has been finalised for the construction of the flyovers in Kalanagar as they were crossing paths with the Metro 2B. They both will be constructed by the MMRDA and will be sharing common piers.

