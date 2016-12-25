Maharashtra Medical Council: All winners of polls from the IMA

All nine members elected in the recent polls to the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), the quasi-judicial body that governs the practice of allopathic doctors in the state, are from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The counting of votes was completed on Saturday. The IMA, which has over 40,000 doctors from across Maharashtra as members, defeated other doctor panels that had emerged this year for the first time to contest for MMC election. Doctor groups had formed Parivartan panel, Pragati panel and Indian Doctors Association to put up candidates for the elections. In 2010, when the previous elections were held, the IMA was the only panel to nominate members.

This year, the elections were held on December 18 across 36 districts of the state at various medical colleges. The newly elected body now faces 774 cases pending from patients regarding medical negligence, with the oldest case dating back to 1995. The 18-member council will have nine government nominated members apart from the nine elected by doctors.

The IMA candidates have been elected by a huge margin. Dr Sanjay Kadam had the highest victory margin with 9,314 votes. Of the 85,000 voters, the turnout this year was 24 per cent.Other candidates who have been elected are Dr Mangesh Gulwade, Dr Anil Laddhad, Dr Jayesh Lele, Dr Shivkumar Utture, Dr Ashok Tambe, Dr Archana Pate, Dr Dilip Sarga, and Dr Nisarahmed Shaikh. Across India, IMA has 2.7 lakh doctors in 686 districts and 1,765 local branches.