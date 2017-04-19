Maharashtra Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar eyes two bungalows in Malabar Hill

Vishwanath Mahadeshwar Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

EXPRESSING displeasure at the prospect of moving into a bungalow inside the Veermata Jijabai Udyan and Zoo, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has set his sights on two bungalows in Malabar Hill allocated currently to two additional municipal commissioners. The civic authorities, however, have cited security concerns and said the Byculla bungalow was the only available option in South Mumbai.

In his letter to the municipal commissioner, citing concerns over the well-being of the animals at the zoo where no activities are allowed after 6 pm, Mahadeshwar said the BMC should allot both bungalows for the Mayor’s residence. While one of the bungalows has been allocated to additional municipal commissioner (projects) Sanjay Mukherjee, the larger one is currently occupied by additional municipal commissioner (city) Pallavi Darade.

A Sena corporator said a larger space was required for the mayoral bungalow to accommodate people during events. “We need a lawn where events can be held. The smaller bungalow can be converted into office space and the larger one can be turned into the Mayor’s residence,” he said.

Senior civic officials, however, said neither of the two bungalows, which are under the Hydraulic Engineering department, can be converted into the Mayor’s residence for various reasons. “The bungalows are operational offices and are located near the Malabar Hill water complex. They are heavily guarded and non-personnel are not permitted to enter the premises. Political leaders or civillians, thus, cannot be allowed inside,” the official said.

Another official said in case the Mayor refuses to accept the Byculla bungalow, the other alternatives are to choose a property in the suburbs or to construct a bungalow on a municipal plot in the city region. “There are a few vacant bungalows including a heritage one near Powai Lake, which is currently vacant, and the Mayor can move in there. There are no other bungalows in the city and if the mayor wants a residence in South Mumbai, he can select a municipal plot and the BMC will construct a bungalow for him in the next two years,” the official said.

