Maharashtra: May 1 new deadline to file loan waiver applications

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Saturday. (Representational Image) The decision was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Saturday. (Representational Image)

The state government has extended the deadline for farmers loan waiver till May 1. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Saturday. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojna (CSMSSY) is a loan waiver scheme for farmers, which was first announced on July 24, 2017.

As per the guidelines, eligible farmers could avail loan waiver of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, irrespective of the size of the land holding. The actual process of loan disbursement started after processing and cross verification of applications from October 2017.

However, government received complaints from farmers, who alleged they could not fill their applications due to technical glitches or other valid reasons.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App