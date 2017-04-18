Maharashtra: Matheran-Neral toy train may get back on track before monsoon

Services of the heritage tourist delight were discontinued in May last year after two successive derailments. Express Archive Services of the heritage tourist delight were discontinued in May last year after two successive derailments. Express Archive

ALMOST A year after services of the popular Matheran-Neral toy train were discontinued, the Central Railway (CR) plans to partially resume its services before May 31, officials said. The shuttle service between Aman Lodge and Matheran is expected to resume before monsoon.

Services of the heritage tourist delight were discontinued in May last year after two successive derailments of the train on a portion of track between Aman Lodge and Neral stations. The suspension of the train, a major mode of transport in the region, affected the daily commute of residents. While 28 coaches of the train retrofitted with better technology are ready, work is on to modify tracks and build other safety measures.

“We are aiming to complete the basic requisites listed under safety for starting the toy train. In that, around 28 coaches have been retrofitted with airbrakes, track requirements have been completed and trials of the suitable running of the coaches on the track is done. We aim to resume the services of the rake between Aman Lodge-Matheran by May 31,” a senior CR official said.

On April 15, the toy train marked its 110 years. Officials had planned to re-design the coaches with the use of new technology to ensure safety. Laying new tracks will be another important development before resuming services.

Along with safety measures, officials are working towards implementation of suggestions given by the team of Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) on their past visits for its running. In January, the Ministry of Railways had approved a funding of almost Rs 12 crore for building safety precautions of the rake.

“New tracks will be laid to ensure the coaches are run smoothly… The funds are being utilised by each different department to fulfill the requisites. We expect a final nod of CRS on running the service by mid-May, after which the services could be resumed,” the official added.

Meanwhile, residents complained of inconvenience caused due to the absence of train for over a year. With the onset of summers, starting the service further becomes important as it is a peak tourist season, they said.

“We are hopeful to travel in the toy train as soon as possible. Its absence affected our earnings for a long time with a dip in number of tourists. Resuming its services even partially could bring more tourists to the area,” said Bhalu, who runs a horse business to aid commute between the two stations.

“In the phase I, we plan to start services between Aman Lodge and Matheran stations for commuters by May 31. For the same, tenders have been awarded and work is on. The later phase will complete the running of service in the other segment, Neral-Aman Lodge, which will take time as it includes building the retaining wall,” a senior CR official said.

