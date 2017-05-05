Maharashtra: Maratha quota will be referred to Backward panel

The state government will provide a detailed 2700-page document in support of Maratha reservation for scrutiny to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC). The move comes after the Bombay High Court left the decision to the state government’s discretion.

A source in the state government told the Indian Express: “The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis government is in favour of reservation for the Maratha community. The cabinet has already given its nod. The ruling BJP had adopted a resolution supporting the 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs.”

In the past two-and-a-half-years, the BJP government had constituted a committee to work out the details of documents to substantiate its demand for Maratha reservation on both social and economical parameters. The MSBCC is being headed by retired Bombay High Court Justice, Sambhaji Mhase.

The OBC Jankranti Parishad has taken a decision to oppose tooth and nail the reservation. The organisation is also opposed to the state government’s decision to refer the Maratha reservation to Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission.

Parishad president Anil Mahajan said: “Both the Centre and the state appear to have made their mind to accord reservation to the Marathas. Now, there are two categories. One is kunbhis who qualify as OBCs. But there are large sections of Marathas who use the tag Maratha-kunbhis and are trying to push themselves for the reservation quota of the OBC. We will not allow this to happen.”

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has refuted the charge. “We are not trying to make inroads into the OBC quota.”

A senior Maratha Kranti Morcha functionary said: “Our fight is confined to seeking justice for the Maratha community. There is some ambiguity over caste and sub-caste. A section of Marathas in Vidarbha and parts of North Maharashtra is availing the OBC quota using the title kunbhi-Marathas. But their counterparts in Marathwada and western Maharashtra have been denied the OBC quota as they confined themselves to the Maratha title.”

