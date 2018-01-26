Mangrove Cell’s boat rides through flamingo sanctuary to boost employment opportunities

The seven-seater boat to be used for the rides. Express The seven-seater boat to be used for the rides. Express

The Mangrove Cell’s recent initiative to allow boat rides in the Flamingo Sanctuary through the Thane creek mangroves will not only allow tourists to observe the birds and other water birds closely but also boost employment opportunities in the area. Set to begin from February 1, tourists can take off from the Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre (CMBC) in Airoli.

“Since Mumbai does not have much open space, the boat rides will draw crowds to Airoli. As tourists will increase, employment opportunities will also increase,” said N Vasudevan, the additional principal chief conservator of forest, state mangrove cell. Local people are being engaged as guides to take tourists to the mangrove areas. Trained by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), they would explain to the visitors the different birds and mangrove species.

“The BNHS has trained the local people to be guides and explain to the tourists the mangroves and water birds. They have also trained boatmen so that they can also help,” Vasudevan added. At the souvenir shop, products made by local women would be sold. Based on the number of tourists and the needs of the centre, more people would be employed to cater to the crowds.

Once the demand for boat rides increases, the cell may consider roping in a couple of more boats. “We will examine the impact that the boat rides will have on flamingos and the biodiversity there. If the response is favourable, we will consider getting two more boats. Here, we can make use of the local fishermen’s boats after making them tourist friendly and safe,” said Vasudevan.

Tourists can enjoy an hour-long boat ride in the Thane creek and closely observe the mangroves, flamingos and other water birds. They can also take a short board walk and visit the marine interpretation centre. But the boat rides would be conducted only during high tides.

For now, tourists will have to book tickets over the counter or over phone. The cell is preparing to launch an online booking facility. “We should be ready to launch the online booking facility by March. Then tourists can book tickets in advance and reach the centre an hour before a scheduled ride,” Vasudevan said.

