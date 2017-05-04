Maharashtra: Man held for uploading obscene video in name of college

The police tracked down the accused, Vijay Singh (26), who they believe uploaded the video to malign the institution.(Image for representational purposes) The police tracked down the accused, Vijay Singh (26), who they believe uploaded the video to malign the institution.(Image for representational purposes)

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly uploading obscene content on a website in the name of a college. The accused was arrested from Nanded Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody. An employee of the educational institution concerned had approached the Mumbai police last month, after the obscene video was found.

The employee told the police that one of his colleagues had seen the video on the website. The obscene video had been uploaded in the name of the college. The complainant informed his superiors on April 21 after which they decided to register a police complaint. After a compliant was registered, the police began a probe in the matter and found that the video had been uploaded from a server in Nanded.

Following investigations, the police tracked down the accused, Vijay Singh (26), who they believe uploaded the video to malign the institution. “We are interrogating Singh to find out the reason why he uploaded the video in the name of the college, We have his custody till May 6,” an officer said. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now