Maharashtra: Man held for posting ‘morphed image of Yogi Adityanath’

A 19-year-old youth was arrested in Ghatkopar Sunday for allegedly posting on Facebook an image of a warrior king with the face of new Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Locals in Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar East noticed the image Saturday night and reportedly alerted members of the Sambhaji Brigade, who took umbrage, said the police.

“Members of the Sambhaji Brigade went to the home of the accused on Sunday, who immediately apologised and deleted the post. However, they insisted that he should face legal action and brought him to the police station,” said a senior officer.

The accused, Rinku Gupta, was booked for hurting the feelings of a community and placed under arrest by the Pant Nagar police.

Tensions in the eastern suburbs were already high on Saturday after a 20-year-old man allegedly posted a morphed picture of a place of worship in Trombay, causing AIMIM corporator Shahnawaz Shaikh to lead local residents in a violent protest outside the Trombay police station.

The police had to resort to firing plastic bullets to quell the mob, which burnt down a police vehicle and pelted police personnel with stones.

“Keeping that incident in mind, we immediately registered an offence and took the accused into custody before matters could get out hand and word of the incident could spread,” the officer said.

The added that investigations revealed a friend of Gupta morphed the picture and sent it to him. According to the police, Gupta, who is unemployed, has said he did not intend to hurt anyone’e feelings.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now