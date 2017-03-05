Maharashtra: Man held for killing woman

The Thane police arrested a driver on Saturday for allegedly killing a woman by slitting her throat in Ulhasnagar. The accused, Suraj Seeja, had been on the run since Tuesday, when he allegedly murdered Vandana Jagtap. According to the police, Suraj and Vandana were in a relationship. Vandana had separated from her husband two years ago and has two children, the police added.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday, around 8.30 pm, when Suraj called Vandana to Gol Maidan Ground at Siddhi Vinayak Nagar, Ulhasnagar. The two had an argument over a monetary issue, following which Suraj, who was carrying a chopper, allegedly slit her throat and fled the spot.

Senior Inspector of Ulhasnagar police Shakil Shaikh said, “The two were in a relationship. The duo would often fight over monetary issues. Suraj claimed that Vandana was an alcoholic and kept demanding money. He said that over a period of time, when things did not improve, he decided to murder her.” He added that Suraj called Vandana, well prepared.