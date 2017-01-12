Maharashtra: Man convicted of sexually abusing 9-year-old boy

A 25-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of sexually abusing a nine-year-old boy. The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court will pronounce its sentence on Friday. According to the prosecution, in September 2014, the victim had gone to a public toilet near his residence when the accused followed him. He then closed the door behind him and sodomised the victim.

The boy informed his father when he returned home. The victim’s father began looking for the accused, and a week later, when the victim was playing outside his house, he saw the accused again and informed his father, who then approached the police. The accused had been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.