Maharashtra: Man attacked, injured in Jogeshwari

A 52-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by three persons in Jogeshwari West Thursday evening. The victim is being treated at Cooper hospital in Juhu and police are on the lookout for three accused.

The incident occurred in front of HK College of Pharmacy on Relief road, Jogeshwari, around 5.30 pm, when Musleem Pathan was walking by and met the three accused, believed to be his acquaintances.

“The accused and the victim had a previous quarrel over a matter. When the three persons saw the victim, they got into an argument with him and assaulted him . One of the accused picked up a plastic pipe from the road and hit Pathan,” said Subhash Khanvilkar, senior inspector at Oshiwara police station.

The victim fractured his right leg and also suffered a broken tooth. Police have gone to the hospital to record his statement.