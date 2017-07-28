Man arrested for ‘harassing’ women out on morning walks

THE MUMBAI Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old garment trader who had allegedly been harassing women talking morning walks in Bandra over the past two months. According to the police, the accused would come on a scooty, touch the women inappropriately and flee. The two-wheeler had no registration number because of which, the police had not been able to track him down so far.

“Such was the terror created by the accused, Jibran Sayyed, that several women had stopped going for morning walks in the area,” an officer said.

Mahesh Desai, senior inspector of crime branch, unit 9, said: “After laying a trap on Carter Road, we chased down Sayyed and arrested him on Thursday. He would reach Carter Road and the nearby areas around 6.30 every morning. He would go near a woman taking a morning walk, touch her inappropriately and flee.”

According to an officer, over the past two months, the accused had targeted at least 20 women in the locality in a similar manner.

There were two FIRs registered against him. An officer said soon after complaints about the accused started pouring in, a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Patil was formed to track him down.

“We went through several CCTV footages but he could not be spotted. Eventually, we laid a trap at the spot and chased him down. He has been handed over to the Khar police station, where an FIR was registered against him,” the officer said.

The police later found that Sayyed had a rape case registered against him in 2011.

