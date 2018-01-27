Maharashtra LoP Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil complains to Governor over presence of cops at presser 

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has submitted a written complaint to Governor C Vidyasagar Rao alleging that Mumbai police was snooping on him. On Thursday, Vikhe Patil had taken strong objection to the presence of two policemen, in mufti, from Mumbai Police’s Special Branch (SB) at a press conference he held at his residence. The senior Congress leader spotted them clicking photographs of journalists.

In his letter to the Governor on Friday, Vikhe Patil demanded an inquiry against the Home department and appealed to the Governor to issue neccessary directives for a probe and subsequent action in the matter. “This incident, of plainclothes policemen entering the residence of the Leader of the Opposition during a press conference and clicking pictures of journalists, is serious and is a blot on democracy,” his complaint stated.

It added that the police’s act was a breach of privilege of the contitutional post he held. He said he had telephoned Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar on Thursday and sought an explanation. “I asked the police commissioner how two officers could come to his (Vikhe Patil’s) official bungalow without his (police commissioner’s) permission. This is nothing but snooping on opposition leaders,” he had said.

Vikhe Patil informed that Padsalgikar told him that he would look into what was a serious matter. “No police officer will dare to commit such an act without the permission of the government. This just shows to what extent this government can stoop,” Vikhe Patil had said.

