Maharashtra looks to set up happiness department

(Representational Image) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Representational Image) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Maharashtra government is planning to set up a ‘Happiness Department’, sources said.

While the term ‘happiness’ is subjective, the UN comes out with an annual World Happiness Report which rates countries on six factors to judge how happy the residents of that country are. These factors include GDP per capita, healthy years of life expectancy, perceived freedom to make life decisions, and generosity as measured by recent donations in society.

Two other factors are social support (as measured by having someone to count on in times of trouble) and trust (measured by a perceived absence of corruption in government and business. The state government has felt the need to work on the last two factors.

The Happiness Department will work under the Relief and Rehabilitation department. The government has set up a seven-member committee and asked it formulate within three months a proposal on how the department should work.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App