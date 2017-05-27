Maharashtra local body elections: ‘Voters trust CM, PM leadership’

Jubilant BJP leaders attributed their success in the Panvel Municipal Corporation to several factors, including their development agenda, urban voters’ preference for the BJP, extensive campaigning on social media, a manifesto that incorporated suggestions from people, as well as the decision to project their campaign as fresh support-seeking for the agenda of PM Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“The results clearly show that urban voters are still with the BJP and they believe in the development work undertaken by Modi and Fadnavis. Areas such as Kharghar and Kamothe, where the PWP claims to have a presence, are now with the BJP,” said Y T Deshmukh, spokesperson of BJP’s Raigad unit.

While the Sena had claimed there is a sizeable Maharashtrian population in the region who have shifted from Mumbai, the party failed to open its account in Panvel. “The Marathi manoos has been forced out of Mumbai due to the Sena itself. The voters are well aware of this. Besides, they are getting good facilities here,” said Deshmukh.

Deshmukh, a close aide to BJP leader Ramsheth Thakur, said Thakur and his son’s work too played an important role in the polls, despite their past of switching parties.

Another BJP leader said the Sena fighting the polls independently helped the BJP. “The Sena split PWP votes, which helped us,” he said. “The PWP, Congress and NCP fought on the symbol of cup and saucer. Many in urban areas were not aware of this and therefore the alliance did not get enough votes,” the leader added.

